Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,466. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

