GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 520,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GDS by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GDS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.