GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.06 ($44.78).

A number of research firms have recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €39.81 ($46.84). 391,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.20 and a 200-day moving average of €36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.