Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,480 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $241,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,602,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

