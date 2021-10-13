Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,421 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $211,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Boston Partners increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 139,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,043,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

