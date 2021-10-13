Geode Capital Management LLC Has $205.54 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $205,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of ELS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

