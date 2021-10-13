Geode Capital Management LLC Has $245.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Hormel Foods worth $245,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

