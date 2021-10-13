Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,233 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Zscaler worth $218,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

