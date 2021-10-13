Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

GRRMF stock remained flat at $$103.29 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $103.15 and a 52 week high of $111.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

