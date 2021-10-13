Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 16,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,166,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

