GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,389.20 ($18.15) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,441.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,394.13. The company has a market cap of £69.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

