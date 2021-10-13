Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,432 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFVIU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $11,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $8,389,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $8,192,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $6,225,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 25,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,851. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

