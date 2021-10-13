Glazer Capital LLC Has $28.10 Million Stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,838,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,508 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $725,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTOCU remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.