Glazer Capital LLC Has $44.65 Million Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,080 shares during the period. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I comprises approximately 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGACU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $29,838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $20,352,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $17,500,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $12,896,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000.

LGACU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,387. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

