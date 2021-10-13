Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,939,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,656. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

