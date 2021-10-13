Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,650,000 Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,527. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.