Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.71 ($5.17).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 370.75 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 374.95 ($4.90). The firm has a market cap of £49.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

