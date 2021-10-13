Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

