Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,899 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,464% compared to the average daily volume of 505 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 28,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,246. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

