Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,852,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,072,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

