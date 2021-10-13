Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $80.34

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.34, but opened at $82.45. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 3,021 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

