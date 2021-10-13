Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NYSE GL opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 439,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 73.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

