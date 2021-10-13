Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.17% from the stock’s previous close.

AUMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,659. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

