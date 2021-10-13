Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.58 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 765,716 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.23. The stock has a market cap of £12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.