GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $15,003.22 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $15,003.22 and approximately $97.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00119229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00075359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,254.18 or 1.00128671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.91 or 0.06220263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,445,032 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

