Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

