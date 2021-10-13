Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunPower were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of SPWR opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

