Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,967 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NG opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

