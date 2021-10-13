Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 1,459.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $125.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 238.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.