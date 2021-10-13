Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,598 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 883,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

