Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.36. 19,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

