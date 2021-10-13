Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.