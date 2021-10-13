Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,210,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $210,088,000 after acquiring an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $203,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $590,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $104,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of GM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. 291,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,574,055. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.