Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,024. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.