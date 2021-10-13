Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

