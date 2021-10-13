Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.