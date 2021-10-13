Gulden Market Cap Reaches $8.73 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $58,284.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00309041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,736,581 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

