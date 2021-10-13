GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.12. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000.

