Hacken Token (HAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.35 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $35.09 million and $4.35 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00117473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,377.35 or 0.99740078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.31 or 0.06223720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,350,167 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

