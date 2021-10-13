Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 54,315 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.