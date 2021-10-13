HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,400.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and last traded at GBX 2,399.95 ($31.36), with a volume of 41106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,380 ($31.09).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,351.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,185.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Peter Wilson bought 200 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

