Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.37. 6,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 204,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $588.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $7,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth $2,393,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

