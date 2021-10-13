HC Wainwright Downgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.10 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADMS. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.27.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.