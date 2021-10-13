HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

