H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $38.11. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 458 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 72.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

