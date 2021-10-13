Head-To-Head Analysis: Bitfarms (BITF) & The Competition

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bitfarms to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 929 3844 8073 265 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -25.79 Bitfarms Competitors $6.34 billion $1.33 billion 50.85

Bitfarms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.50% -17.49% -3.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitfarms rivals beat Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

