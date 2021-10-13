Head to Head Comparison: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.52%. Similarweb has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.94%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% Similarweb N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Similarweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 12.72 $66.15 million N/A N/A Similarweb $93.49 million 15.78 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Summary

Similarweb beats Bumble on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

