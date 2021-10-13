Head-To-Head Contrast: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.02% 5.55% 0.81% BSQUARE -2.16% -10.66% -4.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MercadoLibre and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus price target of $1,905.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 18.28 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -18,265.63 BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.99 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats BSQUARE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

