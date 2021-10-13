Head to Head Review: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) versus Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Palantir Technologies and Certara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.50%. Certara has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Certara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 42.35 -$1.17 billion $0.19 124.68 Certara $243.53 million 22.75 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -110.00

Certara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -95.14% 20.55% 12.63% Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94%

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Certara on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

