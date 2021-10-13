Head-To-Head Review: CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) vs. Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get CMTSU Liquidation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CMTSU Liquidation and Computer Programs and Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Risk & Volatility

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Computer Programs and Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.99 $13.82 million $0.98 36.72

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Computer Programs and Systems 6.87% 10.94% 6.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for CMTSU Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.